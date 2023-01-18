Average speeds topped 100 before 133-vehicle pileup on icy I-35W in Fort Worth: Report

The average speed exceeded 100 mph on Interstate 35W just as it began to rain before a deadly February 2021 pileup that killed six, according to the North Tarrant Express Mobility Partners.

The National Transportation Safety Board released hundreds of pages of documents on Wednesday related to its investigation into a 133-vehicle crash on a icy patch of southbound TEXPress lanes near Northside Drive north of downtown Fort Worth. The report included a document submitted by the toll road operators.

Concrete barriers separate the toll lanes, where the speed limit is 75 mph, and there are no shoulders.

The board in April 2021 released a preliminary report that found the company responsible for preventing ice on the TEXPress lanes had applied a brine solution to the roadway 44 hours before the crash.

According to the document from Mobility Partners, 15 minutes before the collision, the average vehicle speed was 65 mph in the right lane and 82 in the left.

