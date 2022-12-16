Avaya Holdings Likely To File For Bankruptcy: Report

-
Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE: AVYA) will likely file for chapter 11 bankruptcy. Earlier in the week, Avaya said it is considering restructuring proposals from creditor groups.
-
The technology company, Bloomberg reported, has been trying to clear problems around its accounting standards.
-
In August, the company said it was doubtful about continuing its operations. The company did not file a second-quarter earnings report and said it wouldn’t submit an annual report due to the investigations into its balance sheets.
-
Avaya previously filed for chapter 11 five years ago, and then it exited bankruptcy nearly a year later.
-
The report noted the company had tapped law firm Kirkland & Ellis LLP and turnaround adviser AlixPartners LLP to help explore restructuring options.
-
Price Action: AVYA shares are trading lower by 28.96% at $0.3660 in premarket on the last check Friday.
-
Photo Via Wikimedia Commons
See more from Benzinga
Don’t miss real-time alerts on your stocks – join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.