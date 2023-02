Disney CEO Bob Iger said a new attraction based on the Avatar franchise will hit Disneyland soon.

He called it the Avatar Experience and said details will be “coming soon” –not providing any.

But he noted the obvious, that Avatar is now a core franchise for the company, “which has a way of leveraging success” across business and across territories.

James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way Of Water has grossed over $2 billion internationally.

MORE