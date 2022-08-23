‘Avatar’ Departing Disney+ During Theatrical Re-Release – The Hamden Journal

Disney+ subscribers may have noticed that James Cameron’s Avatar has gone missing from the streaming platform. The highest-grossing movie of all time was quietly removed ahead of the theatrical re-release of the 2009 sci-fi film set for September 23.

While the epic adventure plays on the big screen in the new 4K high-dynamic range restoration, the movie will not be available on the streaming service. However, Avatar is expected to return to Disney+ (on a date to be announced) just before the highly-anticipated sequel Avatar: The Way of Water set for release on December 16. Furthermore, the film will still be available to rent digitally on services like Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.

Avatar stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez and Sigourney Weaver. The film was nominated for nine Academy Awards including Best Picture and Best Director, and won three Oscars, for Best Cinematography, Production Design and Visual Effects.

The original Avatar centers around Jake Sully (Worthington), a disabled former Marine who is recruited for the Avatar Program after his twin brother is killed. He travels through the world of Pandora in a genetically engineered body to infiltrate the Na’vi tribe. However, he soon falls in love with Neytiri (Saldaña) and begins to question what the government actually wants to do with the land of the Na’vi.

After Avatar: The Way of Water is release at the end of 2022, there are three more films scheduled to be release every two years. Avatar 3 is scheduled to open December 20, 2024, Avatar 4 will be released on December 18, 2026 and Avatar 5 is set to open on December 22, 2028.

Watch the trailer for the Avatar re-release below.