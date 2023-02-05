‘Avatar 2’ Sails Past ‘Titanic’ Overseas; ‘Pathan’ Nears $100M WW – The Hamden Journal

Refresh for latest…: James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water has overtaken the filmmaker’s own Titanic at the international box office with an estimated $1.538B through Sunday. That makes it the No. 3 movie of all time abroad, behind the original Avatar and Avengers: Endgame.

Globally, The Way of Water reached $2,174.4M through the 8th weekend, putting Titanic in its sights on a worldwide basis. However, the big boat movie is getting a rerelease this coming week, so rankings will depend on what kind of numbers it generates as the two films likely play tag next session.

Way of Water is currently the No. 4 biggest movie of all time worldwide and added $27.9M overseas this frame for a 36% drop. It remains the No. 1 non-local title in several offshore markets, including France, Germany, Spain, Australia, Japan and Korea.

The Top 5 markets to date are China ($240.6M), France ($141.5M), Germany ($130.7M), Korea ($105.5M) and the UK ($88.2M).

3D and Premium formats continue to thrive. In IMAX, the global total is $247M, of which $170M comes from the international box office. The China IMAX cume is $52M, the second best ever in the market. Overall, Way of Water is IMAX’s biggest global first-run release of all time and the format’s top performing release ever in 47 countries.

In other milestone news, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan continues to make history. Through Friday, it became the highest-grossing Bollywood movie ever worldwide excluding China. In the original Hindi language, it is the biggest ever when considering that Dangal’s $193M in China collections were from a dubbed version.

Through Saturday, Pathaan became the first original Hindi film to cross the 400 crore net mark in India and overtook Dangal with 401.4 crore net ($48.9M).

In total through Saturday, the Siddharth Anand-directed film which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, has a running cume of $95.1M global including $36.7M from overseas markets.

The U.S. estimate through Saturday is $13.4M, edging Dangal. In the UK, Pathaan is the first Indian film to cross £3M. In IMAX, the global total is $3.3M, the third biggest Indian title ever in the format.

We’ll have a full Pathaan weekend rundown with Sunday numbers included tomorrow.

In China, where the Lunar New Year movies are still playing, The Wandering Earth II led the weekend and has now grossed $497M, according to Maoyan. The sequel has grossed $44.7M in IMAX to become the format’s fourth biggest title ever in the market. Zhang Yimou’s Full River Red remains the biggest grosser to debut during the holidays with a running cume of $589M.

Turning back to the studios, Universal/DreamWorks Animation’s Puss in Boots: The Last Wish had a great 31% drop this session, adding $17.1M in 80 markets for a $217.3M overseas cume and $368.6M worldwide. After a terrific stunt for parents and kids last weekend in London, Puss 2 finally debuted for UK audiences this weekend, landing No. 1 with $6.1M from 1,500 screens. It opened in line with How to Train Your Dragon 3, and on Saturday had almost half the share of box office of the Top 20 titles for the weekend.

Overall, Puss 2 is above Sing 2 and on par with Sing and HTTYD3 at the same point. The Top 5 markets are Mexico ($21.6M), France ($19.6M), Germany ($15.1M), Australia ($13.6M) and Brazil ($13.3M). In the latter, the sequel will become the No.1 DreamWorks title of all time on Monday.

Also from Universal, M Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin debuted in 60 offshore markets, ringing in $7M for a global start of $21.2M. The filmmaker did a European tour with stops in Rome, Paris, Madrid, London and Munich to promote his latest which bowed in line with his own The Visit and Old, as well as The Menu.

MORE…