‘Avatar 2’ Dominates Visual Effects Awards With Nine Wins, Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Pinocchio’ Wins Three

“Avatar: The Way of Water” topped the 21st Annual VES Awards with nine wins, including for photoreal feature.

Meanwhile, Guillermo del Toro’s “Pinocchio” was named best animated feature and took home three awards total. On the TV side, Amazon’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” won three awards and was named best photoreal episode.

Rian Johnson, Domee Shi, Tig Notaro, Jay Pharoah, Tyler Posey and Randall Park were among the presenters for the night. James Cameron presented the VES Lifetime Achievement award to acclaimed producer Gale Anne Hurd.

Former VES executive director Eric Roth received the Board of Directors Award from the current board, which includes Lisa Cooke, current VES Chair; Jim Morris, VES, president of Pixar Animation and founding VES Chair; and former Chairs Jeffrey A. Okun, VES; Mike Chambers, VES; Carl Rosendahl, VES; and Jeff Barnes.

“As we celebrate the 21st Annual VES Awards, we’re honored to keep shining a light on remarkable visual effects artistry and innovation,” VES chair Lisa Cooke said in a statement. “In all of our colleagues honored tonight, we see best in class work that elevates the art of storytelling and exemplifies the spirit of adaptation and ingenuity — talents that have kept audiences engaged and uplifted, now, more than ever. The VES Awards is the only venue that showcases and honors these outstanding global artists across a wide range of disciplines, and we are extremely proud of all our winners and nominees!”

See the full list of winners below.

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

Richard Baneham

Walter Garcia

Joe Letteri

Eric Saindon

JD Schwalm

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE

“Thirteen Lives”

Jason Billington

Thomas Horton

Denis Baudin

Michael Harrison

Brian Cox

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN AN ANIMATED FEATURE

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

Aaron Weintraub

Jeffrey Schaper

Cameron Carson

Emma Gorbey

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL EPISODE

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power; Udûn”

Jason Smith

Ron Ames

Nigel Sumner

Tom Proctor

Dean Clarke

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL EPISODE

“Five Days at Memorial; Day Two”

Eric Durst

Danny McNair

Matt Whelan

Goran Pavles

John MacGillivray

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A REAL-TIME PROJECT

“The Last of Us Part I”

Erick Pangilinan

Evan Wells

Eben Cook

Mary Jane Whiting

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A COMMERCIAL

“Frito-Lay; Push It”

Tom Raynor

Sophie Harrison

Ben Cronin

Martino Madeddu

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SPECIAL VENUE PROJECT

ABBA “Voyage”

Ben Morris

Edward Randolph

Stephen Aplin

Ian Comley

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED CHARACTER IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE

“Avatar: The Way of Water” – Kiri

Anneka Fris

Rebecca Louise Leybourne

Guillaume Francois

Jung Rock Hwang

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED CHARACTER IN AN ANIMATED FEATURE

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” – Pinocchio

Oliver Beale

Richard Pickersgill

Brian Leif Hansen

Kim Slate

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED CHARACTER IN AN EPISODE, COMMERCIAL OR REAL-TIME PROJECT

“The Umbrella Academy” – Pogo

Aidan Martin

Hannah Dockerty

Olivier Beierlein

Miae Kang

OUTSTANDING CREATED ENVIRONMENT IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE

“Avatar: The Way of Water” – The Reef

Jessica Cowley

Joe W. Churchill

Justin Stockton

Alex Nowotny

OUTSTANDING CREATED ENVIRONMENT IN AN ANIMATED FEATURE

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”- In the Stomach of a Sea Monster

Warren Lawtey

Anjum Sakharkar

Javier Gonzalez Alonso

Quinn Carvalho

OUTSTANDING CREATED ENVIRONMENT IN AN EPISODE, COMMERCIAL, OR REAL-TIME PROJECT

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” – Adar; Númenor City

Dan Wheaton

Nico Delbecq

Dan Letarte

Julien Gauthier

OUTSTANDING VIRTUAL CINEMATOGRAPHY IN A CG PROJECT

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

Richard Baneham

Dan Cox

Eric Reynolds

AJ Briones

OUTSTANDING MODEL IN A PHOTOREAL OR ANIMATED PROJECT

“Avatar: The Way of Water” – The Sea Dragon

Sam Sharplin

Stephan Skorepa

Ian Baker

Guillaume Francois

OUTSTANDING EFFECTS SIMULATIONS IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE

“Avatar: The Way of Water” – Water Simulations

Johnathan Nixon

David Moraton

Nicolas James Illingworth

David Caeiro Cebrian

OUTSTANDING EFFECTS SIMULATIONS IN AN ANIMATED FEATURE

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

Derek Cheung

Michael Losure

Kiem Ching Ong

Jinguang Huang

OUTSTANDING EFFECTS SIMULATIONS IN AN EPISODE, COMMERCIAL, OR REAL-TIME PROJECT

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Udûn” – Water and Magma

Rick Hankins

Aron Bonar

Branko Grujcic

Laurent Kermel

OUTSTANDING COMPOSITING & LIGHTING IN A FEATURE

“Avatar: The Way of Water” – Water Integration

Sam Cole

Francois Sugny

Florian Schroeder

Jean Matthews

OUTSTANDING COMPOSITING & LIGHTING IN AN EPISODE

“Love, Death and Robots: Night of the Mini Dead”

Tim Emeis

José Maximiano

Renaud Tissandié

Nacere Guerouaf

OUTSTANDING COMPOSITING & LIGHTING IN A COMMERCIAL

Ladbrokes; Rocky

Greg Spencer

Theajo Dharan

Georgina Ford

Jonathan Westley

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL (PRACTICAL) EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL PROJECT

“Avatar: The Way of Water” Current Machine and Wave Pool

JD Schwalm

Richard Schwalm

Nick Rand

Robert Spurlock

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A STUDENT PROJECT (AWARD SPONSORED BY AUTODESK)

A Calling. From the Desert. To the Sea

Mario Bertsch

Max Pollmann

Lukas Löffler

Till Sander-Titgemeyer

EMERGING TECHNOLOGY AWARD

“Avatar: The Way of Water” Water Toolset

Alexey Stomakhin

Steve Lesser

Sven Joel Wretborn

Douglas McHale

