‘Avatar 2’, ‘Black Panther’ & More – The Hamden Journal

National Cinema Day is underway with 3,000+ participating theaters (30,00 screens) offering $3 tickets, discounted concessions and a four and a half-minute preshow sizzle reel with peeks of upcoming titles from A24, Amazon Studios, Disney, Focus Features, Lionsgate, Neon, Paramount, Sony and Sony Pictures Classics, United Artists Releasing, Universal and Warner Bros.

Trailers include Avatar 2: The Way Of Water, Bros, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Don’t Worry Darling, Woman King and Black Adam among others.

The Hamden Journal has the full list of what studios are previewing below:

A24: Pearl

Amazon Studios: Catherine Called Birdy; My Policeman

Disney: Barbarian; Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Avatar 2: The Way Of Water; See How They Run (Searchlight Pictures); The Banshees of Isherin (Searchlight Pictures); Brahmastra Part One: Shiva; Strange World; Amsterdam; The Menu (Searchlight Pictures)

Focus Features: Silent Twins

Lionsgate: Pray For The Devil

Roadside Attractions:The Good House, Call Jane

Sony: Lyle, Lyle Crocodile, The Woman King, Devotion

Sony Pictures Classics: The Return of Tanya Tucker; Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams; Living

UA: Till; Bones And All

Universal: Bros; Halloween Ends; Puss In Boots: The Last Wish; She Said; Ticket To Paradise; TÁR

Warner Bros: Don’t Worry Darling; Shazam! Fury Of The Gods; Black Adam