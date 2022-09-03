‘Avatar 2’, ‘Black Panther’ & More – The Hamden Journal

National Cinema Day is underway with 3,000+ participating theaters (30,00 screens) offering $3 tickets, discounted concessions and a four and a half-minute preshow sizzle reel with peeks of upcoming titles from A24, Amazon Studios, Disney, Focus Features, Lionsgate, Neon, Paramount, Sony and Sony Pictures Classics, United Artists Releasing, Universal and Warner Bros.
Trailers include Avatar 2: The Way Of Water, Bros, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Don’t Worry Darling, Woman King and Black Adam among others.
The Hamden Journal has the full list of what studios are previewing below:
A24: Pearl
Amazon Studios: Catherine Called Birdy; My Policeman
Disney: Barbarian; Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Avatar 2: The Way Of Water; See How They Run (Searchlight Pictures); The Banshees of Isherin (Searchlight Pictures); Brahmastra Part One: Shiva; Strange World; Amsterdam; The Menu (Searchlight Pictures)
Focus Features: Silent Twins
Lionsgate: Pray For The Devil
Roadside Attractions:The Good House, Call Jane
Sony: Lyle, Lyle Crocodile, The Woman King, Devotion
Sony Pictures Classics: The Return of Tanya Tucker; Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams; Living
UA: Till; Bones And All
Universal: Bros; Halloween Ends; Puss In Boots: The Last Wish; She Said; Ticket To Paradise; TÁR
Warner Bros: Don’t Worry Darling; Shazam! Fury Of The Gods; Black Adam
The initiative was spearheaded by NATO’s new nonprofit Cinema Foundation to spark moviegoing. The box office roared back earlier this year but is in the midst of a late summer lull with little new product.
“We wanted to do something to celebrate moviegoing,” said Cinema Foundation president, and NATO EVP and general counsel, Jackie Brenneman. “We’re doing it by offering a ‘thank you’ to the moviegoers that made this summer happen, and by offering an extra enticement for those who haven’t made it back yet.”