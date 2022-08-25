Avan Jogia & Amanda Fix Join Krysten Ritter – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Hot newcomer Amanda Fix (High School) and Avan Jogia (Zombieland: Double Tap) are set as leads opposite Krysten Ritter in Orphan Black: Echoes, the upcoming offshoot series set in the world of Orphan Black, which is slated for a 2023 debut on AMC Networks’ digital platform AMC+ and linear nets.

The 10-episode Orphan Black: Echoes, produced and distributed globally by Boat Rocker, takes place in the near future and explores the scientific manipulation of human existence. It follows a group of women — two of them played by Ritter and Fix — as they weave their way into each other’s lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unravelling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal.

Fix will play Jules, a salty teen trying to find herself. The newly adopted daughter of wealthy parents, Jules is tough as nails, a little reckless but brutally smart.

Jogia will portray Lucy’s (Ritter) boyfriend Jack, a soft-spoken former army medic and single father. He’s devoted his life to raising his daughter and discovers the woman he loves has an unimaginable secret.

Anna Fishko is creator, writer, showrunner and executive producer of Orphan Black: Echoes with John Fawcett, the co-creator of the original series, on as director and executive producer. David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg, executive producers from Boat Rocker on the original Orphan Black, are back as executive producers. Katie O’Connell Marsh, Nick Nantell, and Kerry Appleyard also executive produce for Boat Rocker.

Fix, who only recently got into professional acting, has been rising fast. In addition to guest spots on CW’s Kung Fu and Prime Video’s Daisy Jones & The Six, she stars in the upcoming feature North of Normal and Amazon Freevee series High School, both of which will premiere at TIFF. Fix is repped by LINK Entertainment, The Characters Talent Agency, and Black Bear Management.

Jogia is best known for movies including Zombieland: Double Tap and Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. TV credits include Now Apocalypse, Twisted and Victorious. Jogia is repped by CAA, LINK Entertainment, The Characters Talent Agency, and Black Bear Management.