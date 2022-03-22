Ava Phillippe sends mom Reese Witherspoon birthday love

Ava Phillippe is sending her mom Reese Witherspoon all the birthday love.

Phillippe, 22, who is the daughter of Witherspoon and her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, took to Instagram on March 22 to celebrate her mom’s 46th birthday. She wrote in the caption of a black and white photo of the Legally Blonde actress, “With every year, her bright light shines even brighter, and I find even more reasons to love her and a greater appreciation for all that she does. Happy happy birthday to the brilliant, joyful, fiery, thoughtful, and gorgeous woman that I am lucky enough to call my mom.”

Ava Phillippe, the daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, shared well wishes for her mom on Witherspoon’s 46th birthday. (Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Phillippe wasn’t the only person to wish Witherspoon well on her big day. Laura Dern, who starred with the Oscar winner in the TV show Big Little Lies and portrayed her mother in the drama Wild, also sent the birthday girl love on Instagram, writing alongside a photo of the duo, “It’s International I Love Reese Witherspoon Day! Happy birthday to my amazing sister.”

Jennifer Aniston, who co-leads the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show with Witherspoon, shared a throwback photo on Instagram of the two during their time portraying sisters on Friends. She captioned the post, “It’s somebody’s birthday today. My little sister, co-anchor, partner in crime. I LOVE YOU, you sweet ray of sunshine. Let the love pour in! Happy BIRTHDAY @reesewitherspoon.”

Phillippe and Witherspoon have long made headlines for their nearly identical looks — something that Witherspoon said might be challenging for her daughter. While Witherspoon told InStyle she “loves” being mistaken for Phillippe because it makes her feel young,” Phillippe “really rolls with it.”

“I’m sure it’s not easy looking exactly like your mother,” Witherspoon admitted. “We talk to Zoë Kravitz a lot. Because she and her mother [Lisa Bonet] look exactly alike, so whenever Ava is frustrated, I go, ‘Call Zoë, text Zoë, she knows what to talk about.’ I mean, that’s another mother-daughter combo that’s like identical twins.”

