The Hamden Journal

AutoNation Cuts a Pre-Pandemic Tradition Loved by Car Shoppers

AutoNation Cuts a Pre-Pandemic Tradition Loved by Car Shoppers

AutoNation  (AN) – Get AutoNation, Inc. Report will not be discounting new vehicles as the nation’s largest car-dealer chain contends with production challenges brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, the company’s top executive said.

CEO Mike Manley made the announcement during the company’s analysts call, pointing to all the learning through the pandemic and supply and demand dynamics that we’ve recently seen and the clear messages coming from the manufacturers.”

‘Excessively High Inventory Levels’

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.