Authorities say security video shows the back door of Texas school was propped open by a teacher just before the gunman attacked the school

Crosses bearing the names of the victims of a mass shooting in front of Robb Elementary School on May 26, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. The rural Texas community is in mourning following a shooting at Robb Elementary School which killed 21 people including 19 children.Photo by Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images

Police say security video shows the back door of Robb Elementary was propped open by a teacher.

A teacher propped open the door shortly before 11:30 a.m., according to police.

The gunman barricaded himself in a classroom, and killed 19 children and two adults.

Security footage from Robb Elementary School in Texas shows that a back door was propped open by a teacher before Tuesday’s deadly mass shooting, Texas law enforcement officials said.

At 11:27 a.m. on Tuesday morning, the door that police believe was used by the 18-year-old gunman to enter the school was propped open by a teacher, Director of Texas Department of Public Safety Steven McCraw said at a Friday press conference.

McCraw said the detail was confirmed through “video evidence.”

After the gunman crashed his vehicle in a ditch just a minute later, the teacher ran to get a phone and walked back to the propped-open door.

Two men at a nearby funeral home heard the crash and went to the scene, only to find the gunman exit the vehicle. The men ran as they were shot at, but were not hit.

Through security footage inside the school, McGraw said the teacher panicked and called police at 11:30 a.m. to report the crash and gunman.

Eventually, at 11:33 a.m. the gunman entered the school through the door, barricaded himself inside a classroom and massacred 19 children and two adults.

McCraw said police who arrived at the scene were told by Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo not to engage with the shooter because they believed there was no more threat to children.

“Obviously, based upon the information we have, there were children in that classroom that were at risk and it was, in fact, still an active shooter situation,” McGraw said.

