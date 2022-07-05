Authorities say July 4 parade shooting suspect had 2 contacts with police in 2019

Reuters

Suspect in Chicago July 4 parade attack fled with crowd in women’s clothes

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (Reuters) -The man accused of attacking a Fourth of July parade in a Chicago suburb bought his rifle legally, fired more than 70 rounds from a roof and dressed in women’s clothing to blend into the fleeing crowd afterwards, local officials said on Tuesday. The suspect, 21-year-old Robert E. Crimo III, surrendered to police on Monday, hours after the attack in Highland Park, Illinois, that took seven lives and sent over three dozen other people to hospital with gunshot wounds and other injuries. Among the dead were Nicholas Toledo, a grandfather from Mexico in his 70s celebrating with his family among the flag-waving crowds at Monday’s parade, and Jacki Sundheim, a teacher at a nearby synagogue.