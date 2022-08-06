Author Philip Fracassi Story Optioned For Feature Debut – The Hamden Journal

Hot horror author Philip Fracassi’s short story, Death, My Old Friend, has been optioned by director Christopher Riggert for his feature directing debut. Terms were not disclosed.

In Fracassi’s short story, a boy sparks an unlikely relationship with the personification of Death. As they grow older, and Death begins taking those closest to him, he is forced to question the sinister nature of their friendship.

Fracassi is the author of the award-winning story collection, Behold the Void, and his latest collection, Beneath a Pale Sky, was recently nominated for a Bram Stroker award. His upcoming novels include A Child Alone with Strangers (Skyhorse) and Gothic (Cemetery Dance).

He recently closed a two-book, six-figure deal with Tor Nightfire, an imprint of Macmillan, the first release of which will be the novel Boys in the Valley (Summer 2023).

As a screenwriter, Fracassi’s films have been distributed by Lifetime Movie Network and Disney Entertainment. He has several stories currently under option by prominent production companies, as well as a major studio. Fracassi will adapt “Death, My Old Friend.” Blackstone will publish the story in an upcoming collection.

Riggert has previously directed several advertising campaigns, including Super Bowl commercials, including spots for Apple, Vodafone, and Dodge.

Jib Polhemus of source | management + production will produce, along with Brendan Deneen and Josh Stanton of Blackstone Publishing.

“I’ve been looking for a feature project for some years now and I finally stumbled across a story that deeply resonated with me, a truly unique text filled with emotional power,” said Riggert.

Polhemus recently produced Taurus, starring Colson Baker, aka Machine Gun Kelly, Maddie Hasson, Ruby Rose, Scoot McNairy, Lil Tjay and Naomi Wild, directed by Tim Sutton. Taurus premiered at the 2022 Berlinale, Tribeca Film Festival and is currently at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival.

He also produced Good Mourning starring Baker, Mod Sun, Whitney Cummings, Trippie Redd, Dove Cameron, Becky G and Megan Fox. Good Mourning is being distributed by Open Road and Cedar Park, and opened in theaters this past May.

Polhemus’s next is Stowaway, starring Ruby Rose, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Frank Grillo, directed by Declan Whitebloom.