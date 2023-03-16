Australian woman filmed yelling at Bali police over traffic infraction draws Indonesians’ ire

[Source]

An Australian expat in Indonesia was caught on film yelling and pointing her fingers at Bali police officers after she was stopped for riding a scooter without a helmet.

The incident, which reportedly took place in the Indonesian district of North Kuta on March 9, started after the officers stopped the woman, identified as Marita Leaning Daniell.

In footage of the incident, Daniell can be seen arguing with the police officer who stopped her. The officer informs her that driving without a helmet is against Indonesian law and carries a fine of 250,000 Indonesian rupiah (approximately $16).

When an officer tells the woman in English that she needs to abide by the rules, she responds in Indonesian, “I’ve been here for 23 years!”

Even when she is surrounded by five officers, Daniell continues to argue while waving her arms in protest. She goes on to tell another officer who approaches that she is getting a new helmet because her last helmet was stolen.

Amid the commotion, another individual can be seen casually passing by without a helmet. It was not reported whether the person was later flagged by traffic enforcers.

At one point while the officers try to lead her scooter away from the busy street, she can be heard yelling in English, “Don’t touch my things!”

The video ends with Daniell still in dispute with the officer. Local authorities revealed later that the woman was fined for driving a motorcycle without a helmet.

The incident garnered disapproval from Twitter users, who criticized the woman’s behavior and labeled her an entitled “bule,” which is an Indonesian word used for white foreigners.

“I love you…..pak polisi!!!” a commenter wrote. “Those person [sic] that called “bule” just don’t want to follow our rules.”

“Huge respect for the professional and patient Bali police,” wrote another. “Embarrassing to see the lady behaving this way.”

“Been living in Indonesia so long she’s more local than local.” another chimed in.

“Deport her asap,” suggested a commenter.

The video emerged as Bali prepares to launch a public campaign to crack down on misbehaving tourists.

Bali Tourism Board Chairman Ida Bagus Agung Partha Adnyana told reporters earlier this month that the agency plans to install billboards in popular locations such as Kuta, Seminyak, Legian, Canggu, Ubud, Sanur, Nusa Dua and Uluwatu. The billboards will include instructions and advice in foreign languages and aim to build awareness among visitors while also educating tourists on how to behave in cultural settings.

“The point is that tourists respect Balinese cultural customs by dressing well and neatly, following in an orderly manner, carrying out traffic activities and not doing things that are outside the provisions,” Adnyana was quoted as saying.