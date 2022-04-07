Australian woman drives car into neighbors’ pool

This alleged drunk and unlicensed driver made quite a splash in Australia – crashing her car through a fence and diving into a backyard pool.

The 25-year-old woman got behind the wheel in Thornlie, a residential suburb of Perth, on Tuesday evening but didn’t get far before careening off the road, through a fence and into the pool, Perth Now reported.

As the car began to sink, two neighbors sprung into action, broke the window with a brick and pulled the woman out before it went under.

“I heard a big crash … we both came running here,” one of the men, identified as Ed, told 7NEWS. “She couldn’t open the inside door because of the water pressure, so I just got in the pool.”

The other neighbor, Adam, tried to calm the woman down as Ed smashed the window.

“Thirty seconds later the car was completely submerged. A minute either way, we probably would have had to try resuscitate her,” Ed told the outlet.

Denis Groombridge, a local tow truck driver, said the car had no door handles on the outside and that the handles inside did not work properly.

Australian police have said that the driver of the vehicle was allegedly drunk when she got behind the wheel. Khurram Shahzad

The unidentified woman, who has been charged with drunk driving, admitted to 7NEWS that she was over the limit. Facebook / Apex Towing & Recover

“One of the neighbors who lived across the road came out and had to smash the window and pull her out,” Groombridge told Perth Now.

“She is extremely lucky that guy came running across the road otherwise she would have drowned. I don’t think she realizes how lucky she is,” he added.

Groombridge said the woman, who suffered only minor injuries, also did not have insurance.

While one of the neighbors attempted to calm the woman down, the other attempted to break the window. Khurram Shahzad

The men managed to get the woman out moments before car was submerged. Khurram Shahzad

“I told her I would do the job and keep the car as scrap so she took out all her personal stuff,” he said. “So I went for a swim and had to put the hooks on the car underneath while I was in the water and we pulled it out with the truck.”

The unidentified woman, who has been charged with drunk driving, admitted to 7NEWS that she was over the limit and said: “Just don’t do what I did. Don’t drink and drive.”