Australian man killed by kangaroo he may have been keeping as pet

Reuters

At least one person killed, power supply disrupted in Ukraine’s Kharkiv

KHARKIV, Ukraine (Reuters) -Russian strikes killed at least one person, injured others and caused further disruption to power and water supplies on Monday in Ukraine’s second city of Kharkiv, officials said, as Ukrainian forces made further advances in the region. Ukraine’s general staff said its soldiers had recaptured more than 20 towns and villages in just the past day from fleeing Russian troops as they press their counter-offensive in the northeast of the country. A 37-year-old man died and six people including an 18-year-old girl were injured in the strikes, Kharkiv governor Oleh Synehubov said on Telegram.