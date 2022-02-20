Australian man arrested for fatally cutting off 66-year-old’s leg with buzzsaw

An Australian man allegedly cut off another man’s leg with his own buzzsaw, and the victim — who later died – may have asked for the amputation as a gruesome favor.

A 36-year old and a 66-year old who knew each other drove together to a park in Innisfail, where they sat under a tree together just before 4 a.m. on Saturday, police said, according to Australian outlets.

About 20 minutes later, the macabre operation began, as the younger man sawed off the older man’s leg below the knee with the circular saw.

Police said the saw belonged to the older man.

The 36-year old then helped the 66-year old get back into the car before the younger man fled on foot, police said.

The older man was later found in the street by passersby. EMS services pronounced him dead at the scene.

The 36-year old was arrested and charged with murder the following day, and is expected to appear in court on Monday.

Detective Acting Inspector Gary Hunter told reporters that the nature of the two men’s relationship is unclear.

“Police also believe there was an arrangement between the two people for the amputation of the leg,” Hunter said.

“During my 34 years as a police officer, I’ve never experienced a situation as we are presented with here.”

Police could provide no additional details about the nature of the arrangement, and could not confirm whether drugs were involved.