Australian helicopter crashes in forest hour north of Melbourne

A helicopter with five people aboard crashed into a heavily wooded region of Australia on Thursday, a report said.

The chopper was heading north in a convoy without another helicopter when it crashed at about 9:30 a.m. into a densely forested area near Mount Disappointment, about an hour north of Melbourne, according to 9News.

The two choppers had departed from Melbourne’s business district, the report said.
Police were not immediately able to access the site due to the challenging terrain, the outlet said.
Rescuers had to be dropped down into the bush from a police helicopter.

The second chopper landed safely, according to the report.

Rescuers had to be dropped down into the bush from a police helicopter on March 31, 2022.
