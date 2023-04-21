Australian family trapped in home for hours as wild deer wreaks havoc

A family in Melbourne‘s inner northeast had an unexpected and rattling visit from a wild deer during their school holidays.

Alexander Hill, from Alphington in Melbourne’s northeast, received multiple missed calls from concerned neighbors as well as a text message stating that “There’s a stag in the house and blood is everywhere” after a work meeting on Thursday.

Upon further investigation, Hill found out that a deer had broken into his townhouse’s ground floor.

He quickly phoned the police and Parks Victoria to deal with the bizarre situation he had found himself in.

The deer had spotted its reflection which led to all hell breaking loose.





Alexander Hill received several missed calls from concerned neighbors including a text message stating “There’s a stag in the house and blood is everywhere.” News.com. AU

“He’s seen his reflection in the window next to our door and then has taken that as another stag in his territory and gone at the window,” Hill said via the ABC.

“He‘s gone through the window, the curtain has fallen back behind him so he’s suddenly stuck in a white box.”

Mr. Hill had to wait for two hours with his children on the floor above for a ranger with a tranquilizing dart to arrive at their home.





Hill found out that the deer had broken into his townhouse’s ground floor as he called the police to help him with the bizarre situation that took place. News.com. AU

After opening the front door, the deer bolted into a nearby park, making tranquilizers unnecessary.

Rangers informed Hill that the incident was uncommon, as they typically dealt with kangaroos and only saw a deer once every 50 calls.

“In a few seconds, he was off and out the front door,” he said.

“He‘s jumped probably 20 meters over this fence down by the river and he disappeared.”