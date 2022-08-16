Australian actress Laura McCulloch missing in LA after date

An Australian actress is missing in Los Angeles after going on a first date.

Laura McCulloch, 37, was last seen at a restaurant in Santa Monica on Friday and her family at home in Melbourne are increasingly concerned about her.

Her sister, Clare, told 9News that Laura’s friends raised the alarm when she failed to show up after going on a first date with a man she met on either Tinder or Bumble.

“They haven’t heard from her and she didn’t show up to work or her yoga class,” she said.

“Her phone is now off, I’ve been trying to call her as well.

Laura McCulloch acted in the Australian film “The Black Sheep” and the ballet movie “The Nutcracker.” Instagram/Laura Mcculloch

“I’m absolutely beside myself, we all are.

“It’s a total nightmare, it’s so hard to not think the absolute worst.”

“Bubbly and vivacious” Laura moved to LA from New York and has worked as a nanny between acting jobs.

It is unusual for her to not show up for work, her family said.

Her disappearance has been reported to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) but Clare says they will not yet investigate.

She has instead been forced to hire a private investigator to help with the search.

The restaurant she was at will not hand over the CCTV until the police are involved.

Laura was last seen wearing a blue blouse, red skirt and tan-colored shoes.

Laura McCulloch’s last acting credit was in an indie film called “Covid Support Group.” Facebook/Clare McCulloch

She has dark brown hair with a grey streak, and has blue eyes. She is approximately 5-foot-3.

Her last acting credit was in an indie film called “Covid Support Group.”

In March 2021 she acted as Madame Le Farge in an American adaptation of “A Tale of Two Cities” at Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina.

Before that, she appeared in an Australian film called “The Black Sheep” in 2010, and in 2009 was in ballet film “The Nutcracker.”

News.com.au has contacted the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and the LAPD for comment.