Australian Actor In McLeod’s Daughters, Chopper – The Hamden Journal

Australian actor Peter Hardy, known for such TV series as McLeod’s Daughters, as well as films and stage musicals, died from drowning during a snorkeling excursion at West Australia’s South Beach in Fremantle on Thursday March 16. He was 66.

The actor was reportedly pulled from the water unconscious at 10:40 AM local time on Thursday. Before paramedics arrived on the scene, bystanders tried to revive him, but he could not be saved.

Hardy’s credits include drama/romance series McLeod’s Daughters in which he appeared in 44 episodes. He also made three appearances on long running soap Neighbours, as well as stints on crime dramas Rush and Stingers. He was also in Andrew Dominik’s award-winning 2000 feature Chopper which starred Eric Bana.

His musical credits include more than 1,500 performances as Bill Austin in the Australian cast of Mamma Mia! Hardy also was in The Boy from Oz alongside Hugh Jackman during its Australian tour, and in Priscilla Queen of the Desert, The Musical.

In a Facebook post, Hardy’s brother, Michael Hardy wrote, “I am devastated to say that my brother, Peter Hardy, passed away suddenly this morning. This is the only means I have of contacting his wide group of loved ones and friends. Rest in peace my beloved little brother.”

According to The Guardian, a coroner’s report is pending.