Australia PM concedes election defeat

The Daily Beast

Vengeful Madison Cawthorn Vows ‘Dark MAGA’ Takeover

Callaghan O’Hare/ReutersLess than 48 hours after his shocking defeat in North Carolina’s primary election, Rep. Madison Cawthorn took to Instagram to post a defiant, vengeful, and typo-riddled message promising a “Dark MAGA” comeback.After decrying the establishment-driven campaign to unseat him following a long series of scandals, Cawthorn credited those he called his true allies, specifically naming figures like former President Donald Trump, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), “the great Char