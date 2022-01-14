Australia Cancels Novak Djokovic’s Visa for the Second Time

Clive Brunskill/Getty

In the high-stakes legal match between Novak Djokovic and the Australian government, it’s game for Australia, love for Djokovic. The world No. 1 may not be allowed to remain in the country to compete in the Australian Open after the government once again revoked his visa on the basis of his refusal to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

“Today I exercised my power under section 133C(3) of the Migration Act to cancel the visa held by Mr. Novak Djokovic on health and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so,” Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said Friday, a day after Djokovic was included in the Open’s draw.

The 34-year-old tennis great will now be remanded into the same immigration detention center where he spent nearly a week after trying to enter the country Jan. 6. From there, his lawyers can appeal the decision, he can choose to leave the country voluntarily, or he could be forcibly deported.

Before the decision, the tennis superstar admitted to sitting for an interview and a photoshoot with a French news outlet after testing positive as well as falsely claiming on his immigration forms that he had not traveled in the 14 days before arriving in Australia. He called attending the photoshoot “an error in judgement” and said the false declaration on the form had been an “administrative mistake” made by someone on his team.

Djokovic, who had attempted to evade disclosing his vaccination status, had received a waiver from the Australian Open to compete before he arrived in Melbourne on Jan. 6. He had tested positive for the coronavirus in December in Serbia, which he asserted gave him immunity and exempted him from Australia’s vaccination mandate.

Australian officials revoked his visa on arrival, citing the country’s mandate that all foreign travelers be vaccinated. Djokovic also found a transcript of his interview with a border official—“I’m not vaccinated”—made public. His family gave multiple press conferences supporting his anti-vaccine stance while he was detained.

The tennis superstar was detained for four days in one of Australia’s most notorious immigration hotels but, following a court hearing hit by a Zoom bomber, won release in court on Jan. 10, a decision met with rowdy protests and police pepper spray.

Djokovic’s imbroglio with the Australian government has invited ire from the country’s people, who have faced one of the strictest lockdowns in the world. More than 90 percent of the population of the province of Victoria, which includes Melbourne, is vaccinated.

