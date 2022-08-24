Austin Reaves is ‘penciled in as a starter’ for the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have what they have considered to be a Big 3 in LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook. However, one problem they have had is a lack of high-quality complementary players to fill in the gaps around their three stars.

Last season, undrafted rookie wing Austin Reaves emerged as someone who could become one of those complementary players.

His ability to hit outside shots, handle the ball, pass and defend intrigued fans and observers alike.

In fact, he may end up becoming a full-time starter this coming season.

Via The Athletic:

“Westbrook is obviously an option, though his poor shooting and defensive effort are concerns during important possessions in close games,” wrote Jovan Buha wrote in an article discussing various lineup options. “Kendrick Nunn, Lonnie Walker IV, Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson also are candidates to close games in place of [Troy] Brown or [Juan] Toscano-Anderson. (Reaves is penciled in as a starter and closer based on the chatter out of the organization.)”

Reaves has been putting in lots of work this offseason. He has reportedly bulked up by gaining at least 12 pounds of muscle, something that will help him hold up better throughout an NBA season than he did as a rookie.

The thing that may ultimately determine whether Reaves is indeed a full-time starter is his 3-point shooting. He showed potential in that area last season, but on the year, he made just 31.7 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc.

The Lakers desperately need better 3-point shooting throughout their roster. In the 2021-22 season, they ranked just 22nd in 3-point shooting percentage.

