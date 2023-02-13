Austin Majors, ‘NYPD Blue’ star, dead at 27

Actor Austin Majors at the 30th Annual Young Artist Awards at the Globe Theatre on March 29, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: WireImage)

Child star Austin Majors, best known for his recurring role on NYPD Blue, has died at age 27. Majors played Theo Sipowicz, the son of Detective Andy Sipowicz, on the cop drama for seven seasons.

Majors was found dead on Saturday in Los Angeles, Yahoo Entertainment can confirm. The former actor’s cause of death is deferred pending additional tests. Variety reports he had been living at a downtown Los Angeles facility for homeless individuals. Last week, he appeared in the Los Angeles Daily News when L.A. Mayor Karen Bass toured the facility.

Majors’s family issued a statement to TMZ remembering him as “a loving, artistic, brilliant, and kind human being. Austin took great joy and pride in his acting career. He was an active Eagle Scout and graduated salutatorian in High School. He went on to graduate from USC’s School of Cinematic Arts with a passion of directing and music producing.

“Austin’s younger sister, Kali, says her fondest memories with Austin were growing up on set with him, volunteering at events with ‘Kids With a Cause,’ and backpacking together. Austin was the kind of son, brother, grandson, and nephew that made us proud and we will miss him deeply forever,” the family says.

Aside from NYPD Blue, Majors starred in the TV movie An Accidental Christmas. He appeared in several other television shows, like Desperate Housewives, NCIS and American Dad!, during his childhood acting career. His last acting credit came in 2009, according to IMDb, on an episode of How I Met Your Mother.