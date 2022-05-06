Austin hot dog vendor brutally beaten by Jeremy Delgado and Bobby Wynn during beef over prices

Two men were arrested after allegedly beating up a hot dog vendor in Austin, Tx. and leaving him with life threatening injuries during a dispute over prices, police said.

Jeremy Delgado, 21, and Bobby Wynn, 19, were charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault charges for allegedly attacking the vendor on East Sixth Street around 2 a.m. on Wednesday morning, according to an affidavit obtained by KXAN.

According to witnesses, Delgado was arguing with the unidentified vendor about the $6 price of the hot dogs before they “punched and kicked the vendor several times,” one witness said.

Another witness said Delgado started to yell at the vendor about the pricey frank, but the fracas quickly “got out of hand,” the affidavit said.

The hot dog vendor was found covered in blood by a cop outside of the bar and was taken to the hospital with “life threatening injuries” as a result of the attack, including a gash in his head that required staples, a lacerated liver and widespread pain all over his body.

Delgado and Wynn fled the scene to a nearby parking lot under a highway, where police found them.

Travis County Jail, where the two suspects are being held. Travis County Sheriff’s Office

They were arrested after Austin police officers noticed bloodstains on Delgado’s shoes and pants, according to the affidavit.

Wynn faces an additional charge for tampering with evidence after he “removed his shoes and attempted to place them in a nearby vehicle,” as cops approached the pair, the affidavit says. Police found the shoes covered in “fresh blood.”

Both men are being held at the Travis County Jail where they are each being held on a $25,000 bond, KXAN reported.