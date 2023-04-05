Austin Ekeler says returning to Chargers is the ‘worst-case scenario’ amid trade and contract talks

Austin Ekeler has scored a league-high 38 touchdowns since 2021. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough, FIle)

Austin Ekeler didn’t close the door on a return to the Los Angeles Chargers, but he didn’t keep it very open, either, after asking for and receiving permission to seek a trade this offseason amid stalled contract negotiations.

The veteran running back told SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio this week that he “kind of got punched in the face” when the Chargers refused to offer him an extension, and he said he “felt disrespected by my own organization.” Ekeler added that he still wants to play for the Chargers but also wants to find a “longterm partner” that would sign him to a better deal. He is entering the final year of the four-year, $24.5 million deal he signed in 2020 and will only cost $7.75 million against the salary cap for the Chargers.

“Time will tell, and we’ll see what happens after the draft,” Ekeler said. “Look, I guess the worst-case scenario right now out of all of it — I’ll come back and I’ll have to play for the Chargers for a year and bet on myself and then be a free agent next year.”

Ekeler, who’ll turn 28 in May, scored the most total touchdowns in the NFL in each of the past two seasons. He tallied 20 touchdowns in 2021 —12 rushing and eight receiving — and 18 touchdowns in 2022 — 13 rushing and five receiving. Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, whose $10.5 million base salary is almost double that of Ekeler’s $5.5 million base, has 23 combined touchdowns in that span. Ekeler also rushed for at least 900 yards in each of the past two seasons and his 1,826 scrimmage yards rank 12th among running backs since 2021.

It would be hard for the Chargers to replace Ekeler’s production. Non-Ekeler Los Angeles running backs combined for only 15 touchdowns and 2,019 rushing yards since 2020 — which includes the seven games Ekeler missed due to injury. This is likely the biggest part of Ekeler’s argument for a better contract. His production is among the best in the NFL, but his average annual salary ranks 15th in the league.

But running back is a difficult position to pay. Just ask players like Ezekiel Elliott, Melvin Gordon, Todd Gurley and Le’Veon Bell. All four sought and/or signed big deals since 2018 and none is on an NFL roster right now. The Dallas Cowboys cut Elliott this offseason, Gordon finished the 2022 season on the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad, Gurley retired in 2022 and Bell is focused on his boxing career.

Even some of the other good running backs from the 2022 season are having a hard time getting longterm deals. Saquon Barkley, Tony Pollard and Josh Jacobs might all play the 2023 season on the franchise tag despite solid seasons for their respective clubs. But all three will still make more than Ekeler unless he gets a new contract.