Austin Cindric wins Daytona 500

Rookie Austin Cindric won the 2022 Daytona 500 in his eighth Cup Series start.

Cindric was able to stay ahead of Team Penske teammate Ryan Blaney on the race’s green-white-checker two-lap restart to win over Bubba Wallace. Blaney got into the wall as Cindric blocked him before the checkered flag and a crash broke out behind the leaders after they crossed the finish line.

Fittingly, the race was dominated by teams and manufacturers working together. Chevrolet, Ford and Toyota teams coordinated their pit stops as much as possible to work with cars from their own manufacturer.

And Ford had been the team that did it best throughout the weekend. Ford cars won the qualifying races on Thursday after pit calls during the green-flag pit stops during each race put small packs of Fords out front.

Fords finished in five of the top six starting positions and seven of the top 10. Cindric jumped out ahead of Blaney as the green flag waved for the final time and then used pushes from Blaney over the last two laps to stay ahead of former Team Penske driver Brad Keselowski as he tried to get a push from Chase Briscoe over the final two laps.

Austin Cindric holds off Bubba Wallace to win the Daytona 500. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The race was red-flagged with nine laps to go after a wreck involving Kevin Harvick, Kyle Larson and others. Larson had a drafting run on Harvick in the trioval while Chris Buescher was a tad slower than both Harvick and Larson at the front of the outside line. Harvick had nowhere to go when he got a shove from Larson and his car went sideways into Noah Gragson’s to trigger a multi-car crash.

That set up a restart that led to the second crash triggered by a Keselowski push. Keselowski was second in line on the outside behind Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and pushed Stenhouse through Turn 4 after the restart. That push got Stenhouse loose and he hit Wallace and collected Keselowski’s teammate Chris Buescher.

The crash that led to the red flag happened after a wreck in the second stage ruined Joey Logano and Kurt Busch’s chances at a win. The second stage crash happened after Tyler Reddick’s car got loose exiting Turn 4 and went around after getting tagged by a laps-down Jacques Villeneuve.

The first stage ended under caution after a scary crash involving Harrison Burton, William Byron and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin. Burton’s car slid into Byron’s after an aggressive push from Keselowski and sent Byron’s car into the inside wall on the backstretch. Burton’s car flipped over after it got turned around, though it quickly landed back on its wheels and Burton was uninjured.

Who is Austin Cindric?

Cindric’s win continues a trend of unlikely Daytona 500 winners. Austin Dillon got his first Cup Series win in 2018 on the last lap of the Daytona 500 and Michael McDowell took advantage of a crash between Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski as they battled for the lead on the final lap to win the 2021 Daytona 500.

The 2020 Xfinity Series champion is the son of Team Penske executive Tim Cindric and made his first NASCAR national series start in 2015 as a 16-year-old in the Truck Series. Cindric ran full-time in the Truck Series in 2017 and got his first NASCAR win that year at Mosport.

He moved to the Xfinity Series full-time in 2018 for Team Penske and finished eighth in the Cup Series standings. He won two races in 2019 and then won six races in 2020 on his way to the championship.

Cindric almost went back-to-back in the Xfinity Series in 2021 but was passed on the final lap in a door-banging finish by Daniel Hemric in the winner-take-all final race of the season.

That race came after Cindric had been announced as the driver of the No. 2 car in the Cup Series in 2022. Cindric was tabbed to replace Keselowski at Team Penske after the 2012 champion left Penske for a minority stake in what’s now Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing.

While Cindric’s win Sunday night may be a surprise, it won’t be a surprise if he gets another win this season. Cindric is an accomplished road racer who has scored five of his 13 Xfinity Series wins on road courses. He should be extremely competitive on the six road course races looming on the 2022 Cup Series schedule.