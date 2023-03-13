Austin Butler Wore Elvis -Inspired Platform Heels to the Oscars 2023

Austin Butler Wore Elvis -Inspired Platform Heels to the Oscars 2023

by

Austin Butler is a method actor and, apparently, a method dresser. The Elvis star—who famously has maintained his accent for the Baz Luhrmann film on- and off-screen for three years—donned some Nashville rock’n’roll-ready Saint Laurent heels to the Oscars ceremony tonight. One can easily imagine the lacquered, pointed boots on a young Elvis Presley.

The growing embrace of high-heeled shoes by men’s style stars has been a growing trend—as illustrated by everyone from Lil Nas X to Conan Gray to Timothée Chalamet as of late. (The higher the shoe, the closer to God!)

For his strong contribution to the trend, Butler rounded out the rockish bite of his heeled boots with a clean, dapper black suit also by Saint Laurent. While decidedly simple and elegant, the suit did feature subtle nods to Elvis—namely the stiff, padded shoulders.

The Oscars might represent the piece de resistance of Butler’s awards campaign for Elvis He’s nominated for “Best Actor,” alongside contenders such as Brendan Fraser and Colin Farrell, tonight. But we have a feeling Butler might keep touches of the music legend in his style DNA for a bit longer.

See Every Look from the 2023 Oscars Red Carpet Last Night

See Every Look from the 2023 Oscars Red Carpet Last Night

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Michelle Yeoh in Dior Haute Couture</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Lady Gaga in Atelier Versace</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Pedro Pascal</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Cate Blanchett in Louis Vuitton</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Salma Hayek Pinault in Gucci</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Nicole Kidman in Armani Prive</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Ana de Armas in Louis Vuitton</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Austin Butler in Saint Laurent</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Janelle Monae in Vera Wang</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Kate Hudson</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Michael B. Jordan</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Jennifer Connelly</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Jessie Buckley</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Ke Huy Quan in Armani Prive, Fred Leighton, and David Yurman jewelry</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Emily Blunt in Valentino and Chopard Jewelry</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Molly Sims in Georges Chakra Couture</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Jessica Chastain in Gucci</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Melissa McCarthy</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Elizabeth Olsen in Givenchy and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Sandra Oh in Giambattista Valli Haute Couture and Briony Raymond jewelry</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Cara Delevingne in Elie Saab, BVLGARI jewelry, and Stuart Weitzman Shoes</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Andrew Garfield in Fendi and David Yurman Jewelry</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Halle Berry</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Shohreh Aghdashloo</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Michelle Williams in Chanel</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Elizabeth Banks</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Mindy Kaling</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson in Dolce&Gabbana</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Florence Pugh in Valentino</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Halle Bailey in Dolce & Gabbana</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Jenny Slate and Ben Shattuck</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Samuel L. Jackson in Armani Prive</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Colin Farrell in Dolce&Gabbana and Henry Farrell in Dolce&Gabbana</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Rooney Mara</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Winnie Harlow in Atelier Versace</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Steven Spielberg in Gucci and the cast of The Fabelmans</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Deepika Padukone</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Jay Ellis in Fendi an Christian Louboutin shoes</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Alton Mason in Tom Ford and Christian Louboutin shoes</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Jamie Lee Curtis in Dolce & Gabbana and Christopher Guest</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Andrea Riseborough</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title"> Alyson Sandro and Barry Keoghan</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Angela Bassett in Moschino and BVLGARI jewelry</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Paul Mescal in Gucci</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Jonathan Wang and Anni Sternisko</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Dolce&Gabbana</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Brian Tyree Henry in Dolce&Gabbana</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Anna Elisabet Eberstein and Hugh Grant</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Sam Rechner and Keith Urban in Armani Prive</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Lenny Kravitz in Saint Laurent</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Ariana DeBose in Atelier Versace</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Vanessa Hudgens in Chanel</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Bill Nighy</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Willow Bay and Bob Iger</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Bailey Bass in Zac Posen</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Harvey Mason jr. and Britt Mason</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Schuyler Weiss and Danielle McFall</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Nate Parker</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Evgenia Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Ashley Graham in Alberta Ferretti</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Dean Fleischer Camp and guest</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Allison Williams in Giambattista Valli Haute Couture and Fred Leighton jewelry</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Sabrina Elba and Idris Elba in Gucci</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title"> Guillermo del Toro and Kim Morgan</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Eva Longoria in Zuhair Murad and Chopard jewelry</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Stephanie Hsu in Valentino</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Felicitas Rombold and Daniel Brühl</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Pamela Ribon and Sara Gunnarsdóttir</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Viktor Muller and guest</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Kamil Jaffar and guest</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Ludwig Goransson</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Karen Murphy and Bev Dunn</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Tems</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Shirley Kurata and guest</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Julia Louis-Dreyfus</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Paul Dano in Dolce&Gabbana</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Ryan Seacrest</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Nicole Avant and Ted Sarandos</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Kerry Condon</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Mary Zophres</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Mike Fontaine, Naomi Donne, and Mike Marino</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Riz Ahmed in Prada</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Danai Gurira</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Jonathan Majors</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Andie MacDowell in Saint Laurent</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Rainey Qualley</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Ava DuVernay</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">John Cho</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Marco Perego and Zoe Saldana in Fendi Haute Couture</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Sarah Polley</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Lillian Amanda Luhrmann, Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin in Prada</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Sigourney Weaver in Givenchy</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Mark Swift</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Alexander Dreymon</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Teddy Leifer, Shaunak Sen, and the cast of All that Breathes</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Terrence J</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Volker Bertelmann</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Gaute Lid Larssen and Heidi Arnenson</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Justin Marks and guest</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Mark Coulier, Jason Baird and Aldo Signoretti</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Eirik Tveiten</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Camille Friend</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">David Byrne and guest</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Malala Yousafzai in Ralph Lauren and Fred Leighton jewelry</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Mark Gustafson and Jennifer Smieja</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Hong Chau in Prada</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Sigrid Kandal Husjord</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Ed Begley Jr. and Hayden Carson Begley</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title"> Lesley Paterson</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Lauren Ridloff</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Caroline Lindy and Daniel Roher</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Jessica Springsteen</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">James Hong</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Lachlan Pendragon</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Mandy Walker and guest</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Peter Craig and Cristina Esposito</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Ernestine Hipper and Christian M. Goldbeck</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Marlee Matlin in Dolce&Gabbana</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Gregory Mann</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">David Bradley</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Ruth E. Carter</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Harry Shum Jr.</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Frank Petzold and Bridget Petzold</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Kathy Crawford and Joel Crawford</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Questlove</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Markus Frank and Nadija Frank</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Paul Debevec and Tia Carrere</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Gabriel LaBelle</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title"> Yulia Navalnaya and Odessa Rae</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerova</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Annemarie Bradley and Judy Chin</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Danny Ramirez in Dior Men</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Harvey Guillen in Christian Siriano, Fred Leighton jewelry, and Christian Louboutin shoes</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Euzhan Palcy</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Janet Yang</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Monica Barbaro</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Alfonso Cuarón and guests</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Greg Tarzan Davis in Givenchy</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Santiago Mitre in Armani Prive and Dolores Fonzi</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Charles Parnell</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Sofia Carson in Giambattista Valli Haute Couture and Chopard jewelry</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Christian M. Goldbeck</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Carter Burwell and Christine Sciulli</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Brendan Fraser in Armani Prive</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Chloe East in Monique Lhuillier, Kwiat, and Fred Leighton jewelry </h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Khaby Lame</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Alice Rohrwacher in Prada</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Diane Warren</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Adam Blackstone</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Anne Alvergue and Beth Levison</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Justin Hurwitz</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Victoria Alonso</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Peter Lanzani</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Eric Warren Singer and guest</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Colm Bairead and Cleona Ni Chrualaoi</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Mario Lopez</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Troy Kotsur and Deanne Bray</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Michal Dymek</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Lorenzo Zurzolo</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Fan Bingbing</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Loni Love</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">DJ M.O.S. and DJ Kiss</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Elizabeth Wagmeister</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Reece Feldman</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Jennifer Lahmers</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Nikki Novak</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Drew Afualo</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Erin Lim</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Zanna Roberts Rassi</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Sherry Cola</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Zuri Hall in Tarik Ediz</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Naz Perez</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Sandra Drzymalska</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Kelley L. Carter</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Wendy Tilby and guest</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Lukas Dhont in Prada</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Bird Runningwater</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Andrew Eure and Florencia Martin</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Lilly Singh</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Katie Lowes and Adam Shapiro</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Seth Hill and Scott R. Fisher</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

<h1 class="title">Elizabeth Trojian and Ricardo Darín</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

Photo: Getty Images

Originally Appeared on Vogue

Even More Oscars 2023 Coverage from Vogue