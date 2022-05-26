Aurora Cannabis announces bought-deal financing, shares drop 16%

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. were lower in Thursday’s late trading session, after the company announced $125 million of bought-deal financing.

Under the terms of the deal, a group of underwriters led Canaccord Genuity and BMO Capital Markets agreed to buy on bought-deal basis 51.1 million units of the company for $2.45 per unit. The units will consist of one common share of the company and a warrant to buy a common share for $3.20.