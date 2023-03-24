Aunt defends parents of missing Indiana teen Scottie Morris

The aunt of the Indiana teen who went missing after being forced by his parents to wear a bizarre T-shirt saying “I hurt my lil brother” is insisting the family is not at fault.

Scottie Dean Morris, 14, of Eaton, Indiana, was last seen around 8:30 p.m. local time March 16 on East Indiana Avenue and disappeared under bizarre circumstances.

“The family did nothing wrong and are going threw [sic] enough and don’t need the negativity,” aunt Melissa Morris May wrote on the Facebook group she created called “Help Find My Nephew Scottie Morris.”

Scottie was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with hand-written messages that said “I’m a liar,” “I hurt my lil brother” and “Cheat.”

Police later revealed that his parents, Felicia and Brian Morris, forced him to wear the shirt, but said the parents are not suspects and passed polygraph tests about their son’s disappearance.





Scottie Morris went missing on March 16.





Scottie’s parents, Felicia and Brian Morris, have taken lie detector tests as part of the investigation. Facebook/Felicia Morris

“Thank you to everyone for joining the group to help find Scottie. Please just remember there will be no bashing or accusing of the family or you will be removed immediately,” Morris May wrote.

Police announced they suspended the search for Scottie on Tuesday, but his aunt said she isn’t giving up hope.

In another post, Morris May wrote: “Bring Scottie Home!! Dad misses you and he loves you and wants you home!”





Melissa Morris May defended Scottie’s parents on a Facebook group she started. Facebook/Melissa Morris May

Authorities previously said the boy was in “extreme danger” and “may require medical assistance.” He was only wearing shorts and a T-shirt when he went missing, they said.

Speaking to the Star Press, Eaton Police Chief Jay Turner said his department had searched “the entire town at least four times” with no luck.

Cops used horses and helicopters to look for the boy.

Police are asking residents to check surveillance footage from the night of his disappearance, hoping it will help lead to a breakthrough.