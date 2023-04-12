Audrey Diwan named as Cannes Critics’ Week jury president Jury – The Hamden Journal

French director and writer Audrey Diwan, who won the Venice Golden Lion in 2021 for her second feature Happening, has been announced as jury president for this year’s edition of Cannes Critics’ Week.

The parallel Cannes section devoted to emerging talents and first and second features, will unfold May 17 to 25 this year.

Diwan will be joined on the jury by Portuguese director of photography Rui Poças (Tabu , Zama, Will-o’-the-Wisp), German actor, choreograph and dancer Franz Rogowski (A Hidden Life, Undine, Disco Boy).

Further jury members comprise Indian journalist, curator and advisor to the programming of the Berlin Film Festival, Meenakshi Shedde as well as by American film programmer Kim Yutani, Sundance’s Film Festival programming director.