Audits of Chinese Companies Start to Face U.S. Inspections

U.S. regulators have started inspecting China-based audits, kicking off a monthslong process that will determine whether companies from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to Yum China Holdings Inc. can remain listed on American stock exchanges.

The inspection, which is set to last eight to 10 weeks in Hong Kong, would allow the U.S. audit watchdog to decide by the end of this year whether China is honoring a landmark agreement to give U.S. accounting inspectors full access to audit working papers of New York-listed Chinese companies.