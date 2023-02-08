Audiovisual Producers Finland Sets Slate & Industry Event For Berlin – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: The Audiovisual Producers Finland (APFI) today announced the slate of new series its members are bringing to Berlin (scroll down for the full list) alongside a new industry event titled Focus on Finland to be held during the festival.

Focus on Finland will be an official part of the Berlinale Series Market schedule and will feature an industry panel titled ‘Why So Series?’ which will focus on Nordic scripted comedy and drama series.

The panel will take place at CinemaxX Theatre on Potsdamer Platz on February 20 and will feature writer Brendan Foley (The Man Who Died), producer Jackie Larkin (Strike), commissioner Arttu Nurmi (Modern Men), and distribution executive Jean-Michel Ciszewski (Bnei Aruba). The panel will be moderated by Marike Muselaers, Chief Content & Partnerships Officer, Lumiere Group.

“This year we’re focusing on expanding the industry and audience perceptions of what makes Nordic Noir,” said Laura Kuulasmaa, Executive Director of APFI.

“It’s not just made up of moody crime thrillers – although they are a very strong backbone – comedy plays a big part in Finnish storytelling and entertainment. We have a funny side too and also comedy can travel! Our Berlinale panel and events aim to bring a taste of what’s to come for another big year in Nordic content.”

Established in 2018, Audiovisual Producers Finland represents 120 independent Finnish production companies involved in the production of film drama series, TV formats, documentaries, animation, and commercial films.

The APFI series being shopped at Berlin includes the modern neo-Noir Mister 8, which debuted at Canneseries 2021 where it won the awards for Best Series and Best Performance.

APFI Berlin Slate:

The Man Who Died, Season 1 & 2

Series – The Man Who Died (orig. Mies, joka kuoli)

Production company – ReelMedia

Producers – Markku Flink, Johanna Enäsuo (season 2)

Scriptwriter – Brendan Foley

Director – Samuli Valkama

66th North Precinct, Season 1

Series – 66th North Precinct (orig. Pohjoisen tähti)

Production Company – Yellow Film & TV

Producers – Jackie Larkin & Olli Haikka

Scriptwriter – Timo Varpio

Director – Teppo Airaksinen

Stop Nyqvist, Season 1

Series – Stop Nyqvist (orig. Pysäyttäkää Nyqvist)

Production – Yle

Producers – Liisa Palmroth, Pekka Ruohoranta

Executive Producer – Jarmo Lampela

Scriptwriter – Teemu Kaskinen & Heikki Kaskinen

Director – Juha Lankinen

Mister8, Season 1

Series – Mister8 (orig. Mister8)

Production company – It’s Alive Films

Producer – Jani Pösö

Scriptwriter – Vesa Virtanen, Antero Jokinen, Teemu Nikki

Director – Teemu Nikki

Bona Fide, Season 1

Series – Bona Fide (orig. Bona Fide)

Producer – Pietari Vappula

Scriptwriter – Anna Brotkin

Director – TBA

Production Company – Yellow Film & TV

Cremé de la Cremé, Season 1

Series – Cremé de la Cremé (orig. Ylä-Savon kerma)

Producer – Jukka Vidgren

Scriptwriter – Jukka Vidgren, Henna Rinnekangas, Topi Koljonen, Juuso Laatio

Director – TBA

Production Company – Mutant Koala Pictures

Mental 3, Season 3

Series – Mental 3 (Mental 3)

Producer – Jani Pösö

Scriptwriter – Teemu Nikki & Jani Pösö

Director – Teemu Nikki

Production Company – It’s Alive Films

Mobile 101, Season 1

Series – Mobile 101 (orig. Made in Finland)

Producer – Tiina Pesonen, Minna Haapkylä, Olli Suominen

Scriptwriter – Maarit Lalli, Jyrki Väisänen, Lasse Vierikko, Kaarina Hazard, Leo Viirret

Director – Maarit Lalli

Production Company – Rabbit Films Ltd Oy

Money Shot, Season 1

Series – Money Shot (orig. Money Shot)

Producer – Johanna Tarvainen, Samuli Norhomaa

Scriptwriter – Jemina Jokisalo

Director – Teemu Niukkanen

Production Company – Solar Republic Oy

Reindeer Mafia, Season 1

Series – Reindeer Mafia (orig. Poromafia)

Producer – Liisa Penttilä-Asikainen & Pete Eklund

Scriptwriter – Mika Kurvinen

Director – Mika Kurvinen

Production Company – Kaiho Republic

Teen Camp, Season 1

Series – Teen Camp (orig. Teen Camp)

Producer – Jenni Ripatti

Scriptwriter – Jenni Ripatti & Eetu Helenius

Director – TBA

Production Company – Wildhog Productions Ltd.