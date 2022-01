Audie Cornish, who just last week announced her departure from NPR’s All Things Considered, is joining CNN+ as anchor and correspondent.

Cornish will host a weekly show for the network’s subscription streaming service, set to debut in the spring, and will contribute to its live programming. She also will host a new podcast and will appear on CNN covering breaking news.

“There are fresh stories to be told and new ways to tell them,” Cornish said in a statement.

More to come.