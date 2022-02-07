AUBURN — Auburn released a statement Monday morning regarding football coach Bryan Harsin and the program’s future.

“The Auburn administration is judiciously collecting information from a variety of perspectives, including our student-athletes, and moving swiftly to understand any issues in accordance with university policies and procedures,” the statement says. “Decisions regarding the future of Auburn and its Athletics programs, as always, are made in the interests of our great university and in fairness to all concerned. We do not make institutional decisions based on social media posts or media headlines.”

HARSIN’S CULTURE: At Auburn football, a divisive and ‘dysfunctional’ program under Bryan Harsin, sources say

On Friday, AU President Jay Gogue spoke at a board of trustees meeting, saying, “There’s been a lot of rumors and a lot of allegations made about our football program, and I just want you to know that we’re involved and trying to separate fact from fiction and we’ll keep you posted and make the appropriate decisions at the right time.”

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn football releases statement regarding Bryan Harsin’s future