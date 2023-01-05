Aubrey Plaza & Michael B. Jordan Make Hosting Debuts – The Hamden Journal

Saturday Night Live is kicking off the new year with a pair of hosting debuts.

Aubrey Plaza and Michael B. Jordan are hosting the first two shows of the year with Sam Smith and Lil Baby set as music guests.

The White Lotus star Plaza, who also stars in feature film Emily The Criminal, will host on January 21 – the first show back of the year. Smith will be musical guest for the third time ahead of the release of his new album Gloria.

Creed III director and star Jordan makes his hosting debut on January 28 ahead of the March launch of the third film in the Rocky universe. Lil Baby will make his first appearance as musical guest.

SNL will also return on February 4 to kick off three shows in a row with host and musical guests to be announced.

Saturday Night Live is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.