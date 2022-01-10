Aubrey Plaza Joins Season 2 of HBO’s ‘The White Lotus’

HBO announced on Monday that “Black Bear” star Aubrey Plaza has been cast as a series regular in the second season of limited series “The White Lotus.”

Plaza will play Harper Spiller, who is on vacation with her husband and friends.

Her casting follows the news that former “Sopranos” star Michael Imperioli will play Dominic Di Grasso, a man traveling with his elderly father and recent college-graduate son.

The first season of “The White Lotus” was set in Hawaii, while the second season of the series will take place in an entirely new location, per HBO.

Plaza will next be seen starring in Guy Ritchie’s “Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre,” opposite Jason Statham, Hugh Grant and Josh Hartnett, which will be released by STX on March 18th. Her film “Emily the Criminal,” which she stars in and produced, will premiere at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival.

She’s also slated to star in and produce the upcoming Hulu drama series, “Olga Lies Dreaming,” based on the novel by Xochitl Gonzalez. Most recently, Plaza starred opposite Michael Caine in “Best Sellers,” which premiered at the 2021 Berlin Film Festival. She won the 2021 Imagen Award for “Best Actress” for Lawrence Michael Levine’s “Black Bear,” and the 2018 Independent Spirit Award for “Best First Feature” for producing “Ingrid Goes West.”

Her best-known TV series include Noah Hawley’s FX series “Legion” and NBC’s “Parks and Recreation.”

She is represented by MGMT, CAA and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.

Season 2 of the “The White Lotus” is executive produced by series creator/writer/director Mike White, David Bernad, and Mark Kamine.