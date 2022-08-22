Aubrey Plaza Joins Adam Driver In Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Following some of the best reviews of her career in Emily the Criminal, Aubrey Plaza has found that next big feature film. Sources say she is set to join the ensemble cast of Francis Ford Coppola’s passion project Megalopolis. The film already stars Adam Driver, Forest Whitaker, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jon Voight and Laurence Fishburne.

The Hamden Journal was first to break the news that the iconic director would be moving forward with the project later this year with Coppola directing the independently financed film from his own script. Here’s how he has described the contemporary drama to The Hamden Journal in the past: The fate of Rome haunts a modern world unable to solve its own social problems in this epic story of political ambition, genius and conflicted love.

The budget will be just under $100 million, and production begins this fall. Distribution rights are being brokered by attorney Barry Hirsch.

As for Plaza, her recent film Emily the Criminal premiered earlier this year Sundance. She is also set to star in the next season of HBO’s hit anthology series The White Lotus.

