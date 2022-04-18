ATX TV Festival Expands Lineup With ‘I Love That For You’ Panel & More – The Hamden Journal

ATX TV Festival, on Monday, revealed additional programming for its Season 11 lineup.

The annual television event, which will return for an in-person iteration in Austin, TX from June 2-5, will also spotlight Showtime’s I Love That For You, from Vanessa Bayer and Jeremy Beiler. ATX will feature an advance look at an upcoming episode and a conversation with Bayer, Beiler and showrunner Jessi Klein.

Also added to the lineup of panels is one spotlighting the showrunners of NBC’s Grand Crew, HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show and Peacock’s Rutherford Falls. Their respective showrunners Phil Augusta Jackson, Robin Thede and Sierra Teller Ornelas will join for the panel, where they will discuss the state of TV comedies, the art of running (and in sometimes starring in) the show, and how they’ve managed to break through the noise of too-much-TV. Additional panelists will be revealed at a later date.

ATX has also added the panel “The Last Note,” a conversation with music supervisors Maggie Phillips (“The Dropout,” “The Great”), Jen Malone (“Euphoria,” “Yellowjackets”), and Liza Richardson (“Station Eleven,” “Watchmen”). Per ATX, the music supervisors will chat about “the precarious art of choosing the final musical cue of an episode, and their work in crafting some of the most memorable soundtracks and needle drops of the past year in TV.”

ATX TV Festival already unveiled panels for Flowers in the Attic: The Origin, Rutherford Falls, Angelyne and more. See more about the fest and programming here.