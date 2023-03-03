ATX TV Festival 2023 Adds ‘The Righteous Gemstones’, ‘Cruel Summer’ To Lineup – The Hamden Journal

The ATX TV Festival has set additional programming for its Season 12, taking place June 1-4 in Austin.

HBO returns to the festival for a 12th straight year with the world premiere screening for Season 3 of televangelist comedy The Righteous Gemstones, starring Danny McBride, John Goodman, Edi Patterson and Adam Devine. The screening will be followed by a conversation with McBride, who also serves as creator, writer and executive producer, along with additional cast and creatives to be announced soon. The new season of The Righteous Gemstones premieres this summer.

Freeform will screen the Season 2 premiere of the network’s anthology series Cruel Summer. Season 2 features a new cast and resets the story to the Pacific Northwest. Following the screening, cast and creatives will join for a conversation about the new season, set across three time lines surrounding Y2K. Panelists will be announced at a later date.

More information on programming and registration can be found here.