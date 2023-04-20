AT&T Reports Earnings Thursday. Here's What to Expect.

AT&T’s Results Are Mixed. Subscriber Growth Slows.

by

AT&T


revenue and earnings slipped in the first quarter from a year earlier, but the real news was a slowdown in subscriber growth for its postpaid phone plans. 

It is the first major telecom firm to report first-quarter earnings, and

AT&T


(ticker: T) results underscore the growing competition as demand drops from pandemic highs when phone and internet use surged. Wall Street has been particularly focused on subscriber growth as AT&T,

T-Mobile


(TMUS) and

Verizon


(VZ) duke it out for the same group of customers in a shrinking market.