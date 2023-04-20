AT&T’s Results Are Mixed. Subscriber Growth Slows.

AT&T



revenue and earnings slipped in the first quarter from a year earlier, but the real news was a slowdown in subscriber growth for its postpaid phone plans.

It is the first major telecom firm to report first-quarter earnings, and



AT&T



(ticker: T) results underscore the growing competition as demand drops from pandemic highs when phone and internet use surged. Wall Street has been particularly focused on subscriber growth as AT&T,



T-Mobile



(TMUS) and



Verizon



(VZ) duke it out for the same group of customers in a shrinking market.