AT&T



were rising Friday after receiving an upgrade from Wells Fargo on limited downside risks.

Analyst Eric Luebchow upgraded the stock to Equal Weight from Underweight, and raised his price target to $27 from $26.

“With shares down -11.9% in 2021 (vs.



S&P of +27.0%), we think downside risks are more limited, particularly with our expectation for sustained strength in its core wireless business that should deliver industry-leading service revenue growth in 2022,” he wrote in a research note on Friday.