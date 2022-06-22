AT&T Stock Shows Market Leadership With Jump To 91 RS Rating

AT&T (T) had its Relative Strength (RS) Rating upgraded from 86 to 91 Tuesday.

When you’re researching the best stocks to buy and watch, be sure to pay attention to relative price strength. IBD’s proprietary rating tracks market leadership with a 1 (worst) to 99 (best) score. The grade shows how a stock’s price behavior over the trailing 52 weeks holds up against all the other stocks in our database.

Over 100 years of market history reveals that the market’s biggest winners typically have an RS Rating north of 80 as they begin their biggest runs.

AT&T is not currently near a potential buy zone. Last Friday it had a nice move to the upside on heavier volume. It gapped up this morning and continues higher. Volume is not as strong as Friday, however. See if the stock goes on to form a base that could spark a new run.

AT&T reported negative growth for both the top and bottom lines last quarter.

AT&T earns the No. 1 rank among its peers in the Telecom Servics-Integrated industry group. Verizon Communications (VZ) and Lumen Technologies (LUMN) are also among the group’s highest-rated stocks.

