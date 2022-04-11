AT&T Stock Set to Rise After Completion of WarnerMedia Spinoff

Text size





AT&T has completed the spinoff of WarnerMedia.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images









wrapped up its WarnerMedia spinoff late last week, setting the stage for its shares to open higher on Monday

The stock was rising 3.5% to $18.86 in premarket trading.

AT&T (ticker: T) in February decided to structure WarnerMedia’s divestiture as a spinoff instead of a split-off, or exchange. A split-off would have given AT&T holders the option of exchanging their holdings for shares in the new publicly traded Warner Bros. Discovery. The current spinoff gives shareholders a part of the combined company for each share of AT&T they held at close.