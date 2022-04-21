AT&T Stock Rises As Wireless Subscriber Additions Top Estimates

AT&T stock rose on Thursday as March-quarter earnings topped analyst estimates while the telecom added more wireless postpaid phone subscribers than expected.







AT&T (T) earnings for the first quarter were 77 cents on an adjusted basis. Revenue fell 13% to $38.1 billion.

Results for AT&T included WarnerMedia — which was spun off on April 5 — but excluded satellite TV broadcaster DirecTV. AT&T spun off DirecTV and its pay-TV business to TPG Capital in August 2021.

Analysts had projected AT&T earnings of 61 cents a share on revenue of $38.2 billion, according to Factset. A year earlier, AT&T stock earned 85 cents a share on revenue of $43.9 billion.

AT&T Stock: Wireless Subscribers Top Estimates

In the earnings release, the company said “adjusted EPS for the prior year quarter has been recast for consistency to include gains on benefit-related and other cost investments.”

Also, AT&T said it added 691,000 postpaid wireless phone customers vs. estimates for a 423,000 gain. In the March quarter, AT&T wireless service revenue climbed 4.8% to $14.7 billion versus estimates of $14.72 billion.

T stock rose 1.5% to 19.72 before the market open on the stock market today.

WarnerMedia merged with Discovery in early April. The new media company is called Warner Brothers Discovery and trades under the ticker symbol WBD.

AT&T stock has climbed 5% thus far in 2022.

According to IBD Stock Check-up, AT&T stock holds a Relative Strength Rating of only 49 out of a best-possible 99.

If you're new to IBD, consider taking a look at its stock trading system and CAN SLIM basics. Recognizing chart patterns for issues such as T stock is one key to the investment guidelines.

