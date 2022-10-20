AT&T Stock Rises As Earnings Top Views On Strong Wireless, Fiber Broadband Subscriber Growth

AT&T (T) on Thursday reported September-quarter earnings and revenue that topped estimates and said it added more wireless postpaid phone subscribers than expected. AT&T stock climbed on the news.







Reporting before the market open. AT&T earnings excluded WarnerMedia, spun off in early April, and DirecTV. The telecom giant said third-quarter adjusted earnings from continuing operations were 68 cents, up 3% from a year earlier. Revenue from continuing operations fell 4.1% to $30 billion.

Analysts had projected AT&T earnings of 61 cents a share on revenue of $29.8 billion, according to FactSet. A year earlier, AT&T earned 66 cents a share on revenue of $39.9 billion, but that included sales from discontinued operations.

AT&T stock rose 3.7% to 16.11 in premarket trading on the stock market today.

AT&T Stock: Wireless Subscriber Adds Beat

Also, the company said it added 708,000 postpaid wireless postpaid phone customers vs. estimates for a 552,000 gain. A year earlier, it added 928,000 wireless postpaid phone subscribers. “Postpaid” subscribers usually have unlimited monthly data plans.

Wireless service revenue rose 5.4% to $15.3 billion, edging by estimates of $15.2 billion.

In addition, AT&T added 338,000 fiber broadband subscribers, topping views from AT&T stock analysts of 330,000.

AT&T stock had retreated 15% thus far this year ahead of the earnings report. Heading into the AT&T earnings report, the telecom stock owned a Relative Strength Rating of 29 out of a best-possible 99, according to IBD Stock Checkup.

WarnerMedia broke away and merged with Discovery in early April. The new media company is called Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD).

