People walk past an AT&T store on 6th Avenue in New York, on May 17, 2021.

Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images





Shares of





AT&T



rose in premarket trading Wednesday after the Dallas telecommunications and media giant said postpaid net additions were1.3million in the fourth quarter.

For 2021, postpaid phone net adds were 3.2 million, reflecting the company’s highest annual postpaid phone net adds in more than a decade.