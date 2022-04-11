AT&T Stock Gets Buried on Merger But What Do the Charts Say? $T $WBD

Shares of AT&T  (T) – Get AT&T Inc. Report are getting crushed on Monday, currently down almost 20% on the day. The stock has been rallying since the open, but at the lows, it was down about 22%.

Given the way AT&T stock was trading over the last two weeks, investors were surely surprised as they woke up to Monday’s price action. Or were they?

Today’s action is not the real action, necessarily.

AT&T completed its merger with Discovery on Friday — now under the ticker symbol “ (WBD) “— creating Monday’s split of the assets and businesses.

