AT&T Stock Chart: Buy or Sell After Cash-Flow Outlook Disappoints?

AT&T Stock Chart: Buy or Sell After Cash-Flow Outlook Disappoints?

by

AT&T  (T) – Get AT&T Inc. Report seemingly can’t catch a break. The stock is down more than 7% on Thursday after the telecom giant reported earnings.

On the plus side, the shares have bounced nicely from the lows when they were down 11%. Still, this is not what the bulls were hoping for.

The company delivered a second-quarter-earnings beat and reiterated its full-year profit guidance. AT&T even raised its mobility-revenue guidance, now calling for growth of 4.5% to 5%.

So what went wrong?

Amid that guidance, AT&T also cut its full-year free-cash-flow guidance by $2 billion, down to roughly $14 billion. For a company that’s so dependent on its cash flow and how meaningful it is to its dividend, this is not the news the bulls wanted to hear.